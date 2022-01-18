Frank Allen Weber
BRYAN — Frank Allen Weber died peacefully January 12, 2022. Originally from Mission Valley, Texas, Frank was born February 21, 1930 and was the eldest of 14 children. He grew up in Victoria, Texas where he met and married the love of his life, Eva Nell (Rigamonti) Weber. Frank served in the Army during the Korean conflict. He came home to start a family and work in the industrial sector at Union Carbide and Dow. Once retired he never looked back while he and Nell fished the waters of Matagorda. They retired to Port O’Connor, Texas and fished the local waters every opportunity they had. They loved being on and in the water. Many generations of nieces, nephews, grands and great grands benefited from the fishing trips he hosted out on the bay. Frank enthusiastically encouraged and supported the fishing addiction of his extended family and friends. No one went home without a catch.
Frank is survived by his sisters, Emily Babineaux, Dorothy Smejkal, and Trish Dworaczyk ; and brothers, Vic, Ron, Rawley, Edward, Kenneth, and Clem Weber. Frank’s legacy lives on in his sons and grandchildren. He is remembered as Pa by his granddaughters, Julia and Maggie Weber. His sons Dave, Greg, and Mark benefited from having a stalwart role model from the “Greatest Generation”.
For the last 5 years, Frank has been in the care of the staff at Crestview Retirement Center - Crestview Court in Bryan, Texas. The family cannot express enough the appreciation for their kindness and support. The last 2 years have been filled with issues and challenges of isolation for the elderly.
The depth of care provided by the Crestview skilled nursing staff helped the family cope with the isolation when visits were not possible. More recently, Hospice Brazos Valley also cared for Frank at Crestview. The family extends appreciation for their care for him in his last months as well as the support given to the family.
The extended family will be celebrating Frank’s life later this year at a family reunion. In remembrance of Frank Weber’s legacy, please donate to a cause close to your heart.
Please visit Frank’s tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Trial begins for man accused of causing fatal crash that killed Ganado boy (3)
- Do we live in a vaccum? (3)
- Mike Hurt: New normal (2)
- Dennis Basaldua (2)
- Guest column: For which it stands (3)
- Rex Lee Easley (2)
- Dozens gather in remembrance of man shot, killed by U.S. Marshals deputy in Victoria (2)
- Guest column: Our well being depends on experts with experience to help us (2)
- Married priest's journey to Catholicism is unique for Crossroads (1)
- Ernest Glenn Futch (1)
- Rosie Lee Stehling (1)
- EDWARD WALTER LONGENECKER (1)
- Missing Vanderbilt teen found dead near Seguin nearly 2 months after disappearance (1)
- Q: Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately? (1)
- Are you going to the East-West boys basketball game on Friday? (1)
- Linda K. Ashmore (1)
- JOYCE HART (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.