FRANK AUGUST CERVENKA
EDNA — Frank August Cervenka, passed away, unexpectedly, on Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was born May 27, 1955, in Weimar, Texas, to the late Frank August Cervenka, Sr. and the late Viola Haba Cervenka Kucera.
Frank is survived by his son, Bryan; stepmother, Minnie Cervenka; sister, Mary Jane Cervenka; half-sisters, Susan Cervenka and Cindy Thomas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank, Sr. and Viola; brother, John Dale Cervenka; half-brother, Wayne Cervenka.
He spent most of his life working in the oil field industry, in various capacities, most recently, in Vanderbilt, Texas.
He enjoyed reading, woodworking projects and visiting the Texas Hill Country where he lived during his youth.
Frank had a commitment to his work, a dedication to his family and a devotion to a continual growth in his spiritual faith.
A burial was held 1:00pm, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at The Ascension of Our Lord Church Cemetery, Moravia, Texas, with a memorial service planned for a later date.
Arrangements and services under the direction of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N Allen Street, Edna, Texas, (361)782-2152.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.