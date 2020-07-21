FRANK PONCHO BRIONES VICTORIA - Frank "Poncho" "Franke'" Briones, age 85, of Victoria, formerly of Dacosta, TX. Passed away July 10, 2020. He was born July 22, 1934 in Inez, TX to the late Pablo Briones and Simona Sabedra. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Frances Trevino Briones; daughters, Virginia Garcia (Juan Carrizalez), Debra Briones (Willie Williams), Vicky Rivera (Mike River Jr.); sons, Ray Briones, all of Victoria; sisters, Abelina Rubio of Dacosta, Irene Cardenas of Bloomington; brother, Dario Briones of Telferner; 10 grandchildren, Jessica, Joe Jr., Jennifer, Chris, Ashley, Janae, Joey, Mattheau, Roxy and Mike III; 24 great-grandchildren, John Anthony, Jasmine, Johnathon, Aliah, Shayla, Xzavior, Haley, Saira, Kamila, Penelope, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Liana, Rosalie, Ryley, Christiano, Ezra, Jimmy III, Janaiya, Jathan, Grace, Jordan, Joshua Jr and Noah. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alex Briones, Geronimo Briones; sister, Celia Cardenas; great-grandchild, John Edward Barraza. A funeral mass will be celebrated on his birthday, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 9 AM. The family wishes to hold a private burial service under the direction of Rosewood Funeral Chapel of Victoria, TX. 361-573-4546. His final resting place will be at Memorial Park Cemetery located at 2201 North Main St. Our family would like to thank Dr. Deke Eberhard, and also his healthcare providers; Mrs. Leita, Debra and Gavina. We would also like to thank all of his friends and family for leaving us with precious memories of him throughout his life, for us to cherish forever. The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Rosewood Funeral Chapel for their love and care for our family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Franks, beloved wife, Frances. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
