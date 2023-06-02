Frank Cuellar
VICTORIA — Frank Cuellar, age 74, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 9am at Faith Family Church, with funeral services following at 10am. Burial will be held at Ganado Cemetery at 12PM. Serving as pallbearers are Owyn Perry, Oryon Perry, Diego Cuellar, Ron Foster, John Brandes and Raul Osegueda.
Frank was born in Ganado, Texas to the late Paulita Gonzales Cuellar and Jose Angel Cuellar. He was a retired Texas State Park Ranger. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching the Houston Texans play. He was kind, generous, funny and always had a story or joke to tell. He loved his family and watching westerns. He never met a stranger and shared Jesus with everyone. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed.
Frank is survived by his wife, Yolanda Cuellar; daughter, Amanda Perry; son, Eric Cuellar (Pamela); sisters, Gertrudes “Tules” Khaliq (Joseph) and Paula Sneed; and grandchildren, Owyn Perry, Oryon Perry, Olyvia Perry, Zander Cuellar, Diego Cuellar and Ava Cuellar.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, Jose Angel Cuellar; mother, Paulita Gonzales Cuellar; and sisters, Adela Escobar and Angel Cardenas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

