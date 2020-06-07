FRANK JOE DARILEK MOULTON - Frank Joe Darilek died peacefully at his farm home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 95. Frank was born on January 14, 1925 to Josephine (Beran) and Frank W. Darilek and married Evelyn Ducho on November 12, 1946. He will be fondly remembered for his commitment to family, church, school and community as well as his love of Czech songs, his talent with the accordian and his hard work and dedication. Frank was preceded in death by his wife of over 69 years, Evelyn, his parents Josephine (Beran) and Frank Darilek, his sister Vlasta Mikes and her husband Edward, his sister Della Darilek, his sister Olga Darilek, and his daughter-in-law Anne Darilek (wife of Michael). He was the last surviving member of the Birthday Group. He is survived by his six children - Diana Kloesel (Harvey), Elyse Chaloupka (Gene), Beverly Darilek (Larry), Robert Darilek, Joan James (Roy) and Michael Darilek, nineteen grandchildren and thiry-one great-grandchildren Services are scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2020 at the St Joseph's Catholic Church Social Center, Moulton, Tx. Viewing at 9:00am and Rosary at 9:30am followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00am. Words of comfort can be posted and shared with the family at www.smithfuneralhomemoulton.com Smith Funeral Home - 404 West Bobkat Dr. Moulton, Texas 78941 Phone # 361-596-4631
