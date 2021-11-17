Frank DeLaRosa
VICTORIA — Frank DeLaRosa age 85 of Victoria passed away peacefully Sunday, November 14, 2021 with his loving family by his side. He was born November 24, 1935 in Cuero to the late Frank DeLaRosa Sr. and Rosa Galvan DeLaRosa.
Frank is preceded in death by his true love, his wife of 57 years Angela Collins DeLaRosa.
He worked many years for all Dicks food stores and retired from Hartman distributing Co.
He is survived by his daughter, Patricia DeLaRosa Hill of Victoria and Marilyn DeLaRosa Robles (Edward) of Victoria; son, Frank DeLaRosa III (fiance’Mary Cullen) of Austin ; sisters, Carrie Castillo of Victoria, Gloria Garcia of Houston, Sanida Lopez of Victoria and Rosie DeLaRosa of Victoria.
He is also survived by grandchildren- Syndell DeLaRosa, Marissa Robles, Abigail DeLaRosa, Larissa (John) Pearce, George DeLaRosa. grandchildren- Leilani DeLaRosa, Bryson DeLaRosa, Danica Pearce, Liam Pearce.
Several loving nieces, nephews & many other family members.
Visitation will begin Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 5 -8pm with a Prayer Service to begin at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
