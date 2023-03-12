Frank Harold Bradford
PORT O’CONNOR — Frank Harold Bradford, age 58, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 after a short but valiant fight with cancer. A memorial service for Frank will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Brookside Funeral Home, 9149 Highway 6 North, Houston, TX 77095. A reception will immediately follow the service.
He was born March 20,1964 in Houston, Texas to Gene and Virgie Bradford. Frank was the youngest of four children. Frank graduated from Cy-Fair High School in 1983 and was active in Future Farms of America (FFA) and in woodworking shop. His father owned Bradford Mechanical, which inspired him to go into the commercial HVAC business for many years. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and outstanding boatsman. He always said he wanted to retire by age 55 and he did just that. After retiring, he and his wife, Shaney, moved to Port O’ Connor in February 2020 where they built and operate the POC washateria.
Frank is survived by the love of his life, his wife Shaney Bradford, his son, Brandon Bradford (Julie); parents, Gene and Virgie Bradford; sister and brother-in-law, Rhonda Onorato (Anthony); and brother, Ron Bradford. Frank was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Sherry Bradford Johnson (Merle).
The family requests in Lieu of flowers, donations be made to Friends of the Port O’Connor Library Inc., P.O. Box 497, Port O’Connor, TX 77982.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Edna woman arrested on DWI, assault of public servant charges
- Pilot killed in helicopter crash served as surgeon in Bay City
- Actor Sean Astin to make appearance in Victoria in March
- East overpowers Beeville, wins VISD Tournament with unblemished record
- Report: Shiner train derailment caused by empty car thought to be loaded
- Refugio's Ernest Campbell adds to gold-medal count at Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays
- Missing Aurora couple found dead
- Flight school, mental health center proposals on commissioners' agenda
- Blotter: Victoria woman arrested on criminal mischief charge
- Port O'Connor helicopter crash victims ID'd
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.