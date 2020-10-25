Frank Henry Macek, Jr.

Frank resided at Lost Pines Nursing in Bastrop, Texas for several years before his passing. He has been preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Charles Macek and Edwin Macek and sister Ada Macek Martin. Frank is survived by sisters Joyce Faglie (Larry) of Bryan, TX and Karen Ham (Butch) of Inez, TX, brothers, Clarence Macek (Nitaya) of Victoria, TX and Allan Macek of Austin, TX, also seven nieces and nephews, seven great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great-niece.
There will be a memorial service on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Slavik Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Andy Schroer officiating. Per Frank’s wishes, his remains will be interred with a Military Memorial at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Disabled American Veterans at P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
