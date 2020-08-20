Frank Herzog
HOUSTON — Frank Herzog, 89, passed away on August 13, 2020. He was born September 23, 1930 in Plantersville, TX. He graduated from Klein High School, then proudly served in the U.S Army during the Korean War where he earned two purple hearts. He moved to Victoria, TX in 1970 and was a long time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Frank worked most of his life in the oil field and retired as a gauger for Murphy H. Baxter (well production).
Frank is survived by his daughters, Marilyn Joyce Herzog, Cynthia Elaine Herzog (Rocky High); sons, Stephen Michael Herzog (Cathy), Kerry Layne Herzog(Carroll); step-daughter, Barbara Ann Casal (Ronnie); step-son, Kenny Griffin (Shelly). Frank had nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceeded in death by parents Nicholas and Magdalena (Bachmeyer) Herzog; his wife, Martha Herzog; six sisters and five brothers.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Anyone attending should wear a mask and maintain social distance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center at gifts.mdanderson.org. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfunerahomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Democratic Presidential nominee checked party's boxes for running mate (6)
- Guest Column: The Payroll Tax Circus comes to town (6)
- It's senator Kamala Harris (6)
- Letter: A couple of crazy ideas (3)
- A Culture of Deceit (2)
- Orby Ledbetter, prisoner of war and WWII vet, dies at 99 (2)
- VISD starts remote learning (2)
- Guest column: Some gave all (1)
- VISD board to vote on tax rate (1)
- Make okra that everyone will eat (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.