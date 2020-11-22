Frank Jiral
SHINER — Frank Jiral, 80, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born May 5, 1940 in Shiner to Charles A. and Mary (Stary) Jiral.
Frank worked for Brown & Root for 25 years, traveling all over the world on foreign assignments. On January 2, 1991, Frank married his beloved Billie Jean Williams and they retired to Shiner. Frank began his new career for the next 30 years as an appraiser, realtor, insurance agent and broker. He was a member of the Sons of Herman, Catholic Life, K.J.Z.T. and the Czech Heritage Society of Texas. Frank and Billie enjoyed life and family at their beloved ranch in the Lone Tree Community, until her health declined and Billie’s death in February 2020. Frank struggled in life after Billie’s passing and we rejoice that they are together again.
Survivors are his sisters; Mary Stauffer of Rockport and Charlene Stehle of Yoakum; beloved fur baby, Shenna; step-children, Tinsley Williams, Luann Williams and Joni Shepard; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Mary Jiral; wife, Billie Jean and sisters: Theresa Hammond, Annie Brenek and Bernice Vancura Ebert; and brother, Joseph Jiral.
Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Danny Vancura, Jimmy Vancura, Chad Stary, Johnny Stehle, Anthony Rath and James Rath.
Soloist is his niece, Esther Brenek Olds.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair (23)
- Letter: Widespread voter fraud is almost impossible in a decentralized system (8)
- 'Deep red': In 2020, Trump's support soared in Crossroads, showing GOP's strength (7)
- Guest column: Partisan clashes have been draining (5)
- VISD continues to feed students (3)
- Texas leads challenge to Affordable Care Act (10)
- Unoccupied Victoria County house damaged by fire (2)
- Police: Man shot woman at Victoria intersection, threatened bystanders (2)
- Skip your standard Thanksgiving holiday, Victoria health official warns (2)
- Letter: Democrats are starting to look good (2)
Online Poll
Do you use the Instagram app?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.