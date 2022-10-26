Frank JosePh Herman Jr.
VICTORIA — Frank Joseph Herman, Jr, 79, of Victoria, TX, passed away October 19, 2022. He was born on March 26, 1943, to Frank J. & Ludmila Sitka Herman Sr. in Wied, TX.
Frank is survived by: 2 sons, Brian Herman (Monica) and Chris Cernosek (Mandi); 2 daughters, Tracey Williams (Ryan) and Stephanie Anderson (Drew); 2 brothers, Joe A. Herman (Georgie) and John J. Herman (Evelyn); 4 sisters, Mary Wagner, Nita Filip (Ronnie), Carolyn Feinstein (Richard) and Janette Saizan (Mike); 12 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.
Frank was preceded in death by; parents, brother Robert Herman, and 2 grandchildren, Tucker Anderson & Payton Herman.
The family would like to thank everyone at Sodalis Memory Care who loved and cared for him during his time there.
Funeral Mass Service: 11 am, Friday, October 28, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Hallettsville; with Rosary starting at 10:30 am; and Visitation starting at 9:30 am. Officiant: Rev. John Affum. Memorials: Alzheimer’s Association or donor’s choice. Burial: St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
