FRANK JOSEPH HILSCHER COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Frank Joseph Hilscher, longtime resident Port Lavaca & Bloomington. Frank, 78, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct 4, 2019. Born August 30, 1941. He graduated in 1959 as a Bobcat from Bloomington High. He joined the Army November 1963 as lineman in the 169th Signal Company at Fort Polk, LA. Worked as Party Chief for Petty Rae Seismograph, traveling the world, when in Venezuela he was given an award by the Government of Venezuela for saving a life. He worked in Nfld, Canada where he met and married Marian Hilscher mother of his four children. Moving to Port Lavaca in 1970 employed by GTE. Frank and Marian became owners of R & R Printing, he later became a certified Electrician where he was a Supervisor for Brown & Root, moving to Colorado with Zachery, he also worked for Kenny Electric Co. as Project Manager. He was a member of Port Lavaca Lions and Chamber of Commerce. Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Hilda & Charles Hilscher, sister Barbara Ransonette & husband Bob Ransonette, brother in law Michael Souriell, daughter Sherri Caskey and great granddaughter Berkley Passmore. He is survived by sister Patty Souriell, mother of his children Marian Hilscher, son Earl Hilscher, daughters, Cindy Benoit (Royce), Kelli Hynes (Edmund), companion Barbara McCoy, known as Poppy to grandchildren, Robert Ora Caskey, Natasha Lloyd, Alysha St Clair, Dylan Caskey, Keisha Cady, Brianna Passmore, Dalton Ruddick and Bryce Hilscher, 16 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, Nephews Michael and Patrick Souriell. Frank was the heart of his family and will be remembered for his love for his family, his silly fun heart, the bay fishing, shrimping, oystering, hunting rabbit, deer, elk, and frogs. Mostly for the love and memories he has left for his family and friends. He loved the Colorado Mountains. Celebration of Frank's life will be held Saturday, November 23rd at 11 am at Our Lady of Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers make donations to the American Cancer Society.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Commented
- Letter: You won't miss freedom until you lose it (9)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Let's keep weapons out of classrooms (3)
- Victoria sheriff wants answers about how Harvey recovery money spent (2)
- Editorial from The Wall Street Journal: Wealth tax did not work well in Europe (2)
- Guest column: Government at all levels (2)
- County officials plan ‘stringent’ game room ordinance (1)
- Texas A&M researchers to study opioid use in the Crossroads (1)
- Letter: Refugio High School fight song needs to be changed (1)
- Document: Victoria police initially thought deadly self-defense shooting was murder (1)
- Letter: Suddenlink needs some competition (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.