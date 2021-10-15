Frank Mark Jelinek
Frank Mark Jelinek
SUGAR LAND — Frank Jelinek was a loving son, husband, father, brother and uncle. He passed away on October 12, 2021, at the age of 65 due to West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Victoria, Texas, and spent his adult life in the Houston area with the last 21 years as a resident of Sugar Land. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Eleanora and Frank C. Jelinek, and his brother Joseph Jelinek.
Frank is survived by his wife of 28 years, Darlene Delacroix Jelinek, his son Charles Carlisle (Sana Carlisle), siblings Virginia Bantz (Michael Bantz), and Marline Phillips. Frank is also survived by a niece, nephew and numerous other relatives.
The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to Dr. James Ling, the ICU doctors and specialists, nurses Allison, Fatima, Fina, Julie, Nicky, as well as the entire Methodist Sugar Land ICU team.

