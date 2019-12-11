FRANK MICHAEL NEVLUD VICTORIA - Frank Michael Nevlud, 70, of Victoria, passed away December 7, 2019. Frank was born November 12, 1949 in La Grange, TX to the late Henrietta Bujnoch and Joseph Nevlud Sr. Frank retired from H.E.B after 46 years of dedication and was a member of The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory. Frank is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan Roell Nevlud; children, Michael, Christina and Drew; brothers, Patrick (Carrol) Nevlud, Joe (Marilyn) Nevlud, Edward (Carolyn) Nevlud and Rev. Greg Nevlud. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews to cherish his memory. Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5-7 PM at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory with a rosary to be recited at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, December 13, 2019 at 9:30 AM at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory with burial to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers are Sean Swinney, Gavin Swinney, Lance Swinney, Don Andres, Ricky Wagner, Santos Olvera Jr., Jason Merritt and Michael Greenly. Honorary pallbearers are his H.E.B, Knights of Columbus and KJT Families. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.