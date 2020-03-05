FRANK E. PALACIOS VICTORIA - Frank. E. Palacios, of Victoria, passed away February 28, 2020 at the age of 74. He was born in Telferner, TX on December 3, 1945. He began his working career as a truck driver with Central Freight Lines for 30 years. His happiness was his wife, his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Helena (Nena) Perez Palacios; children, Stephanie P. Garcia (Carlos), Stephen Palacios (Monica), Sammy Palacios (Brisa), Sandra P. Sullivan (Duane) all of Victoria and Sally Palacios of San Antonio; brother, Luis Palacios of Victoria; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Cruz Palacios and Rafaela Estebis Palacios; 7 sisters and 6 brothers. Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 PM. Funeral Mass is Friday, March 6, 2020 at 9 AM at Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church with burial to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers are his grandsons, Carlos Aaron Garcia, Zachary Palacios, Johnathan Garcia, Duane Sullivan Jr., Alejandro Palacios, Skylar Sullivan, Demitri Palacios, Cruz Palacios and Blake Palacios. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
