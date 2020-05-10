FRANK PAVLAS SHINER - Frank F. Pavlas, 79, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born March 12, 1941 in Shiner to Frank and Rosie (Pohler) Pavlas. He graduated and joined the US Marines. According to Frank, "Life is Baseball". He lived and breathed baseball and golf, was known as a great pitcher and a member of Yoakum Golf Association. He was a sub scout for Montreal Expos 1970 to 1974. He was inducted into the South Central Texas Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame on May 24, 1998. He returned to Yoakum and became the owner/operator of Vic-Col Belt Co. until retirement. Survivors are his daughter, Candace Pavlas (Jennifer Simmons) of Houston; son, Shane Pavlas (Amanda) of Jakarta, Indonesia; grandchildren, Allison Pavlas and Adam Pavlas; mother of his children, JoAnn Kahanek of Yoakum; three sisters, Georgia Juranek of Shiner, Virginia Patek of Yoakum and Mary Ann Chunda of Shiner; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers David Pavlas and Eugene Pavlas. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home. Graveside Funeral Service 10 a.m., Wednesday at Shiner Catholic Cemetery with Deacon Joe Machacek officiating. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

