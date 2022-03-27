Frank Q. Ortiz
VICTORIA — Frank Q. Ortiz, 95, gained his wings to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was born to Catarino and Refugia Ortiz in De Costa, Victoria County. He graduated from St Joseph High School with all-around athletic medals, playing all sports for the school. Frank played for the Victoria Eagles baseball team. He was an official for football and basketball, and umpired baseball for many years. He retired from Service Supply after 50+ years of dedicated work. He was very active in his church and community, which included being an active church member of Our Lady Victory Cathedral, volunteered his time and service to Christ Kitchen and Our Lady of Victory Saint Vincent de Paul Society, up until the pandemic.
Frank was married to the love of his life, Lupe Gonzales Ortiz, for 59 years before her passing in July of 2011. Together they raised their children, Theresa Ortiz, Patricia Briones (Tom), Catherine Garza, and Catarino Ortiz (Christy). In addition to his children, Frank is survived by 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by 14 siblings; their spouses, and several nieces & nephews.
Visitation will be held at Colonial Funeral Home from 5 to 7 pm on Monday, March 28, 2022 followed by the rosary at 7 pm. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers include Rubin Garza, Jr, Timothy Briones, Christopher Martinez, Danny Coy Delgado, Thaddeus Delgado, Jacob Garza, Michael Rodriguez, Danny Ortiz and Victor Cavazos. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the OLV Saint Vincent de Paul Society.
The family would like to express a very special thanks to his doctors: Dr. Junor, Dr.Afridi, Dr.Khan, Donna Oldmixon, P.A., and their staff for their excellent care of our father; we are also grateful to the staff at Citizens Medical Center, DeTar ICU, and Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center. Share condolences and fond memories with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Victoria criminal justice advocate lied in court about credentials, court documents say
- Q: What is the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant of COVID-19?
- Victoria hopes to revitalize neighborhoods with affordable housing
- Lifters from Flatonia, Louise win gold
- Goliad graduate part of Aggies' record-setting relay team
- On the case: VPD enlists UHV researcher to look into rise of reported sexual assaults
- Downtown Victoria event offers kids, families a warm reprieve from winter
- Marriage licenses March 11-17
- 53 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Crossroads
- East's Steen, Shiner's Cowan lead UHV's arsenal of arms
Commented
- Beto (29)
- Manufactured outrage (11)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A question of identity (8)
- Updated: Victoria criminal justice advocate lied in court about credentials, court documents say (3)
- Goliad parents say school district failing to address racist bullying (3)
- Advocate's new editor will focus on local, local, local (3)
- Shoreline Church: Victoria resident sends letter from Poland amid conflict in Ukraine (1)
- Guest column: Ex Post Beto (1)
- Stellar women of the Crossroads: 4 leaders who have made a local impact (1)
- Commissioners court to discuss replacing mobile radios throughout county (1)
- Texas GOP’s ‘Papers Please’ approach to protecting oil and gas (1)
Online Poll
Are you enjoying the weather this weekend?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.