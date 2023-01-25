Frank R. Olsovsky, Sr.
SHINER — Frank R. Olsovsky, Sr. was born on March 24, 1936 and joined our Lord on Jan 22, 2023. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 5-7pm, with rosary beginning at 7pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 10am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery.
Frank married the love of his life, Alice Fay Jahn on August 31,1956. He retired after 20 years of service from the United States Army. During this time, he served in Italy, Korea, Japan, Germany and was a USAOC&S Instructor at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, and was a member of the Third Place Team at the USAADCEN Matches (1967); he was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) organization. After retirement from the United States Army, Frank worked for Brown & Root Construction at the South Texas Nuclear Project in Bay City, Texas. Shortly after working for Brown & Root, he retired again, and lived the remainder of his life in Shiner, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Jahn Olsovsky and his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; daughter Katherine Young, (grandson Steven and Liliany; grandson Brian and Pricella Peña—great granddaughter Athena Grace); son Frank “Richie” Olsovsky, Jr, and Jo Ann (grandson George Olsovsky and Mandy Daniel Olsovsky—great granddaughter Addysen Daniel; granddaughter Donna and Kenny Volek—great grandson Jayden Balderas); daughter Christine and Bruno Shimek (grandson Wesley and Emily Trutter Shimek—great grandchildren Charlotte, Andrew and Adelaide); daughter Mary and fiancé Sammy Wenske (grandson Richard Bartlett—great grandchildren Madison, Bailey, Trista, and Peyton; grandson Jeffrey Bartlett—great grandchild Kaden, Kylie, and Kameron); daughter Rebecca and Nathan Ladewig (granddaughter Kaitlyn Ladewig—great grandchild Montana Valdez; grandson, Quinton and fiancé Alicyn Estrada—great grandchildren Melanie Estrada, and Elicia Ladewig; grandson Colin Ladewig, and granddaughter Skylar Chomout); daughter Loretta Gayle Trobl (granddaughter Kayla and Matthew Brown—great grandchildren Branson, Brantley and Braxton; and grandson Devin Watson). Also survived by sisters; Veronika Mikula and Mary Ann Innocenti.
Preceded in death by his parents Alphonse and Christine (Parma) Olsovsky; brothers Ben and wife Doris, and E.F. (“Al”) and wife Valerie; brothers-in-law Alfred Lewis Mikula and Ernest Innocenti; and sons-in-law, Ronnie Chase Watson, and Robert Young.
Pallbearers will be grandsons; Steven Young, George Olsovsky, Wesley Shimek, Jeffrey Bartlett, Quinton Ladewig, and Devin Watson. Honorary Pallbearers will be the remaining grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank R. Olsovsky, Sr., can be made to St. Mary’s Church, 101 West Church St., Victoria, Texas, 77901; or to St. Cyril and Methodius, 306 South Ave. F, Shiner, Texas 77984.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
