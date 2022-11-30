Frank Ruiz, Jr.
CUERO — Frank Ruiz, Jr., 90, of Cuero passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was born July 28, 1932 in Yorktown to Frank Sr. and Petra Garza Ruiz. He married the love of his life, Rachel Cortes, on January 7, 1958 in Waukegan, Illinois. Frank proudly served in the United States Navy. His career as a cook included serving seven ships and fueled his love for travel as he went around the world. Frank served in Vietnam and Korea and retired after twenty years of service as a Chief. After retirement, Frank stayed busy as he became an insurance agent, owned and operated his own restaurant, and was a driver for Weber Ford. He enjoyed traveling, watching Chicago Cubs baseball, and loved to gamble. Frank was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, the Masonic Lodge, Knights of Columbus, the VFW, and the American Legion. He had an unwavering love for his wife, cherished his family, and took every opportunity to tease or scare his grandchildren. Although Frank will be truly missed by all who love him, his family is certain he is enjoying his pizza and beer. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Rachel; daughters, Mary A. Edmond of Norfolk, VA, Diana L. Rangel of Kenosha, WI and Norma J. Brunello of Kenosha, WI; son, Joseph F. Ruiz of Antioch, IL; sister, Lillie Salinas of San Antonio; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ronald W. Ruiz; sisters, Cruzita Ruiz, Mary Santos and Emma Camarillo. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022, 9:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 AM with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Joseph F. Ruiz, Alex J. Ruiz, Martin D. Brunello, Cody G. Brunello, Martin Rangel, Brandon F. Rangel and Joseph M. Ruiz. The honorary pallbearer will be Robert Millard III. Memorial Contributions may be made to Freund Funeral Home to help defray expenses. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Are you still eating Thanksgiving leftovers?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.