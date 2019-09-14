FRANK SABLATURA EL CAMPO - Frank Paul Sablatura, 88, of El Campo, passed away September 12, 2019. Visitation begins 3 p.m. Wed., Sept. 18 at Triska Funeral Home with a KC Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass begins 2 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 19 at St. Philip Catholic Church. www.triskafuneralhome.com
