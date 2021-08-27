Frank T. Cavazos
VICTORIA — Frank T. Cavazos, 82, of Victoria, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 21st, 2021, surrounded by his family. Family and friends will gather for visitation Sunday, August 29th from 6pm to 8pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, a rosary will be prayed at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be at 1pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River in Victoria. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kristopher Cavazos, Johnny Ray Cavazos, Jr., Dustin Long, Gabriel Cavazos, Bobby Cavazos, Jr., Achilles Suarez, and Sammy Ray Hysquierdo. Honorary pallbearer is Jason Scott Cavazos.
Frank a native Texan was born August 24, 1938 in San Partricio County to the late Frank and Felipe Tijerina Cavazos. He was lovingly known to most as “PoPo”. Frank worked for the Kroger stores as a Store Manager for over 15 years, and later drove a bread truck for Rainbow Bread. Popo was an avid UT fan and enjoyed going gambling on occasion. For over 37 years, Frank served as the District Administrator for District #27 of the Little League Association. He greatly enjoyed working with the youth, coaches and umpires around the district. Frank touched the lives of countless young boys and girls over the years and his legacy lives on through their accomplishments. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Adela Cavazos in 2014; an infant grandchild; grandson, Jason Scott Cavazos; and great granddaughter, Marlee Cavazos.
Popo leaves his children to cherish his memory his children; Alfred Cavazos, Frank Cavazos, Jr.(Karen), James Cavazos(Catherine), Cynthia Long(Wesley), Johnny Ray Cavazos, Sr.(Mary Lou), Bobby Cavazos(Mary), Glenda Suarez(Abe), Kristy Castellanos, Karen Ann Cavazos, and Christopher Cavazos(Corey). He is also survived by his two brothers, John T. Cavazos(Lucinda) and Tony Cavazos(Hope); 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; and one great-great grandchild; along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
