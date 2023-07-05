Frankie Dean Roell
VICTORIA — Frankie Dean Roell, age 93, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Frankie was born July 23, 1929 in Victoria, Texas to the late Hattie McCoy Gibson and Herbert Gibson, Sr. Frankie retired from Harding & Parker Drug Store. She was an avid BINGO player at Palace Bingo.
Frankie is survived by her daughter, Seda Weaver (Ronny); son, Robert Roell (Sharon); sister-in-law, Dorothy Gibson; grandchildren, Brian Weaver (Ellen), Jennifer Henry (Jason), Misty Curlee (Bill), Melody Guzeldere (Altan) and Mikayla Roell. Mrs. Roell also leaves behind 7 great-grandchildren and 2 step-great-grandchildren.
Frankie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Alton Roell; sister, Rosamond Tipton; and brother, Herbert Gibson, Jr.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 7, 2023 at 1PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with funeral services beginning at 2PM, with Pastor Ildiko Rigney officating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion, 1005 Mallette Dr, Victoria, TX 77904 or Trinity Lutheran Church.
The family would like to express their gratitude to her caregivers, Olivia Rivas and Lisa Montez.
