Franklin D. Niesner
VICTORIA — Franklin D. Niesner, 89 of Victoria passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. He was born the youngest of 11 children in Swiss Alp (Fayette County), Texas to Moritz and Hedwig Ohnheiser Niesner on April 18, 1933.
Franklin was a veteran serving during the Korean Conflict in the US Navy. He worked for Central Power and Light Company as a design engineer for many years before he retired. Franklin was very dedicated to his faith and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. He was a member of the 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus Council 1329 and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Council 1126.
He is survived by his son, Michael Niesner and wife, Marian of Victoria; daughter, Cheryl Cannon and husband, Jeff of Frisco, and daughter, Mary Ratliff and husband, Samuel Ratliff of Marble Falls. Franklin was abundantly blessed with nine grandchildren; Kimberly Walpole and husband, Clay, Lindsey Travis and husband, Kirk, Justin Niesner, Kathryn Carroll, Bradley Hajek, Lauren Morris and husband, Blaine, Katelyn Hogan, Sarah Forren and husband, Stephen and Megan Warren. He is also survived by a sister, Dorothy LaLanne.
Franklin continued to be blessed with great-grandchildren; Shelby and Logan Travis, Kennedy and Walker Walpole, Benjamin Niesner, Abigail Carroll, Kayden and Lucy Forren, Harper and Holland Hajek, and Tatum Morris.
In addition to his parents, Franklin was preceded in death by the love of his life whom he was married to for 63 years, Marilyn Niesner who passed on May 15, 2019; and a great grandson, Drew Morris; sisters, Adele Roitsch, Ella Dusek, Hilda Mazoch, Edna Antosh Kubos, Ida Mae Parola; brothers, Joe Niesner, Robert Niesner, Benjamin Niesner and Martin Niesner.
Relative and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Rosewood Funeral Chapel on Monday, July 25, 2022 from 5-7 pm.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am preceding the funeral service. Entombment will follow the service at Resurrection Mausoleum with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to Holy Family Catholic Church for Masses.
Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
