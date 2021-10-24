Franklin Gus Wehlmann
VICTORIA — Franklin Gus Wehlmann was wrapped in the arms of our Savior on October 18, 2021. Franklin was born on September 30, 1925, in Victoria, Texas to Gus Frank and Frances Faltesek Wehlmann. On November 16, 1946, he married Esther Larson. They would have celebrated their 75th anniversary this year.
Franklin’s life was one of service to God, country, family, and his fellow man. Franklin proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Germany during World War II. He was the longest tenured member of the local American Legion Leon A. Zear Post 166 with over 60 years. He retired from Union Carbide after 30 years. He was an active member of First English Lutheran Church. He served his Lord in many ways: church council, evangelism, trustee, deacon, and teaching Sunday School. He and Esther touched many children’s lives in Sunday School, not only with the Sunday Bible lessons, but also with their strong faith and Christian example. He was a volunteer for many years at Citizens Hospital driving the transport cart.
Franklin loved to fish and hunt. One of his greatest joys was his grandsons, sharing stories with them and taking them fishing. He loved a good domino game. He and Esther traveled on bus tours with their domino group, seeing all the lower 48 states, having memorable times, and, of course, playing dominoes. Franklin was a gifted mechanic. He never met a lawn mower he couldn’t fix.
Franklin is survived by his wife Esther, daughter Kathy Svetlik (Larry), grandsons Randy Svetlik (Andrea) and Jeff Svetlik (Violeta), great-grandchildren Rowan and Erin Svetlik, Ryan Franklin and Riley Svetlik, Wade and Vanessa Leath. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Allen Wehlmann and Edwin Wehlmann.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, 5-7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 3304 E. Mockingbird, Victoria, TX. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 2 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church, 516 N. Main St., Victoria, TX. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First English Lutheran Church or Harbor Hospice.
The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to all those who have shown care and support during Franklin’s extended illness: our beloved caregiver Linda Edwards and her staff, Dr. Krause-Cantaneda, and the nurses and staff from Harbor Hospice.
