FRANKLIN JULIUS
KLIMITCHEK
HALLETTSVILLE — Franklin Julius Klimitchek was born August 5, 1926, to Frank and Julia Haidusek Klimitchek on the family farm at Ezzell. Franklin passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at the age of 94, with his two surviving brothers and sister by his side.
Franklin spent his entire life in the home he was born in, only leaving in the last couple of years for his care. He attended Ezzell School, riding his horse to school alone at first, as he was the oldest, but soon to be followed by his siblings. He attended school through the sixth grade then stayed at home to help on the farm when his father was recovering from a fall. Franklin never returned to school but all that knew him know that he never stopped studying and learning about the things that interested him.
At age 19, when his father passed away, Franklin stepped into the role of family patriarch, never marrying, and always looking out for his mother and family for the rest of his life. Franklin was involved in farming and ranching. He was also very interested in the oil and gas Industry. He was employed at the North Central gas plant and later worked as a contract gauger for many years. Franklin always enjoyed family get-togethers with the extended family. He was the oldest male attendee at the Klimitchek Reunion for the past several years.
Franklin is survived by his only sister, Dorothy Klimitchek Horton, and two brothers Carl Klimitchek, and wife Patsy, and O’Daniel Klimitchek, sisters-in-laws, Joyce Klimitchek (Richard) and Rose Klimitchek (Jesse). He is survived by 18 nieces and nephews, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by numerous cousins and friends, including very good friend, Buddy Hermes.
Franklin was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Julia, brothers, Richard Klimitchek Sr., Jesse Klimitchek, and Alton Klimitchek, sister-in-law Jeanie Klimitchek (Daniel), brother-in-law, Wayne Horton Sr. (Dorothy), and nephews Wayne Horton Jr. and Frankie Klimitchek.
Services will be at Kubena Funeral home in Hallettsville on Saturday December 12. Visitation starts at 9 AM with the funeral at 11:00 AM.
Officiant will be Father Scott Hill. Pallbearers Welby Horton, Ken Hermes, Ken Klimitchek, David Klimitchek, Randy Klimitchek, and Richard Klimitchek Jr.
Think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched…
For nothing loved is ever lost - and he was loved so much.
-Ellen Brenneman
