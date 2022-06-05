Franklin Roeder
VICTORIA — Franklin Roeder, 79 of Victoria passed away on May 13, 2022. He was born February 16, 1943 in Schulenburg, TX to Ferdinand and Elnora Haas Roeder.
Franklin proudly served his country as a Marine. He worked for Dupont for more than 35 years including multiple years in Singapore.
Frank had been a faithful member of the Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Otto McMahon Roeder; daughter, Angela (James) Neill of Cat Springs; son, Clinton (Heidi) Roeder of Houston; step-daughter, Sandy (Justin) Taylor of Plano; step-son Mark (Janet) McMahon of Hallsville brother, Milton Roeder of Schulenburg; four grandchildren Jordan Neill of Houston, Miles Roeder of Houston, Travis Neill of Houston, Max Roeder of Houston; and four step-grandchildren Colby Patton of Austin, Channing Patton of Austin, Ryan McMahon of Hallsville and Brodie McMahon of Hallsville. Frank’s grandchildren called him “Big Pa”.
In addition to his parents, Franklin was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Roeder and a sister, Carolyn Segura.
A Rosary will be recited at 12:30 pm Wednesday, June 8, 2022 with the service to begin at 1 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 3304 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Burial will following Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Neill, Travis Neill, Miles Roeder and Max Roeder.
To share a fond memory or words of comfort visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
