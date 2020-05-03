FRED ACKERMAN YOAKUM - Frederick Richard Ackerman, 86, completed his earthly journey Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born October 7, 1933 in Birmingham, Alabama to Louis and Mitzi (Hallmeister) Ackerman. Fred was proud of his 20 years of service in the Texas National Guard and retired from Southwestern Bell after 39 years. He faithfully served in Lion's Club for over 50 years and was a faithful friend to many. In his later life he met and married his beloved Archie. They traveled to every state in their motorhome and met new friends everywhere they went. They spent 15 years enjoying life and their collection of family that they dearly loved. Fred was a member of First United Methodist Church in Yoakum and was grateful to his Lord for the gifts in his life. Survivors are his wife Archie Mercer Ackerman of Yoakum; children, Sister Eva Maria Ackerman, the order of Sisters of St. Frances of the Martyr St. George in Santa Clara Cuba, Mona Creek of Beeville, Rhonda Glenn of Beeville; sons, Mike Ackerman (Susie) of Tennessee, Doug Ackerman (Cathy) of Arkansas , Liz's two daughters, Darla Poelma of Grapevine and Debbie Pearce (Gary) of Corpus Christi; Archie's two sons, Larry Mercer (Tita) of Yoakum and Clayton Mercer (Dorothy) of Arkansas; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; a host of family and friends around the world. Preceded in death by his parents; the mothers of his children, Bee Ackerman and Elizabeth Ackerman; Liz's son, Darren Cooper; one sister and three brothers. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, Yoakum, Tx 77995. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
