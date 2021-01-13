Fred C. Rushford, Sr.
VICTORIA — Fred C. Rushford Sr., 80, of Victoria passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020. He was born September 17, 1940 and raised in North Carolina. He has lived in Victoria for the last 17 years.
Fred spent most of his life in the Oilfield, then he went into business for himself trucking. He enjoyed helping his neighbors, and feeding the neighborhood stray cats.
Fred is survived by his loving wife, Susan Rushford; his daughter Darlene Butler (Paul); sons, Fred C. Rushford Jr. and Charles I. Rushford; his 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild and his cat Jake.
Fred died of complications due to Alzheimer’s disease. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station. There are no public services.
