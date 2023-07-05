Fred Clifton Ahrendt
Fred Clifton Ahrendt
VICTORIA — Fred Clifton Ahrendt, 96, of Victoria passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023. He was born January 29, 1927 in Lexington to the late Rudolph and Minnie Seifert Ahrendt. Fred graduated from Lexington High School in 1944 and proudly served his country in World War II. He was a proud graduate of Texas A & M University in 1950 and became a Mud Engineer for Dresser Industries. Fred was a member of the United Methodist Church in Lexington and a member of Northside Baptist Church in Victoria. He loved playing bridge and dominoes, enjoyed visiting Coushatta, floating the Frio River, and visiting family at the reunions in Lexington.
Fred is survived by his sons, Greg Yanta of Garden Ridge and Tim Yanta and wife, Linda, of Bulverde; sisters, Viola Scruggs and Dorothy Moore; brother, Robert Ahrendt and wife, Janie; grandchildren, Lora Steiger and husband, Gavin, of San Marcos, Tania Charouleau of Mandeville, LA, and Johnny Shaddock of Mansfield; great-grandchildren, Kellan Steiger, Hudson Steiger, Chase Charouleau, Ellie Charouleau, and Cody Charouleau; sister-in-laws, JoAnn Brumley and Bessie Ahrendt; and numerous nieces , nephews, friends, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 52 years, Ruth Kennedy Ahrendt; brothers, Frank Ahrendt and Erle Ahrendt; and daughter-in-law, Sarah Yanta.
Visitation will begin at 9 am on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero. Services will begin at 10 am with Pastor Darrell Tomasek officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Greg Yanta, Tim Yanta, Robert Erle Ahrendt, Dale Ahrendt, Jimmy Coppedge, and Larry Coppedge. Honorary pallbearers include Robert Ahrendt, Wilburn Pargmann, and Alvin Kubicek.
Memorial contributions can be made to Northside Baptist Church in Victoria, United Methodist Church in Lexington, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or the American Diabetes Association.
