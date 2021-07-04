Fred Earl Evans
Fred Earl Evans
VICTORIA — Fred Earl Evans of Victoria Texas entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the age of 81. He was born to the late Fred Ernest and Isabelle Jolly Evans on August 14, 1939 in Alice, Texas.
Earl was a loving husband and devoted father. Earl was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved watching all sports and could tell you the stats and players of any team of any sport at any time. Earl made a career in the oilfield industry for 35 years as a superintendent over all drilling applications.
Earl is survived by his son Terry Evans (Libia Thurgood), daughter Mary Beth Matula (Dale), sisters Carol Cramer (Jerry), Doris Horner (Scott); grand children Miles Harvey (Jaci), Taylor Harvey (Andi) , Danielle Knebel (Corey) and Drey Matula. Great grandchildren are Landon and Layla Harvey, Ledger and Halstyn Knebel.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Ivy Evans, his wife Marva Lynn Evans, and brother Ken Evans.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday July 6, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday July 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US HWY 87 N. Victoria Texas. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Alice Texas. To leave a comforting message or a fond memory please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net
A special thank you to the Doctors and staff of Detar ICU.

