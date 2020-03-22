FRED T. JALUFKA VICTORIA - Fred T. Jalufka, 100, of Victoria, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born March 23, 1919 in Hallettsville to the late Isidor and Christina Bujnoch Jalufka. He was a WWII veteran of the US Army, a retired carpenter, and a member of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. He was married to Adela Soto Jalufka for 50 years until her death on January 25, 1997. Visitation will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Father Gary Janek officiating. Memorial donations may be may in Fred's honor to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife; daughter Christine Cook; sisters Agnes Sedlar, Monica Sedlar, Annie Wasserman and Frances Lehnert; brothers Jim Jalufka, August Jalufka and Frank J. Jalufka and 1 great grandson. Fred is survived by his daughters Agnes (David) Moeller of Victoria and Della Johnson of Arlington; son Leroy (Joyce) Jalufka and Tony Jalufka, both of Victoria; sisters Christina Wheeler of Mississippi, Jane Kolar of Magnolia and Leona Welfel of Shiner; brother Isidor Jalufka, Jr. of Hallettsville; 11 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Congressman explains vote on coronavirus bill (9)
- Victoria officials advise business-as-usual practices for most Victoria residents (6)
- Multi-billion dollar virus support bill passed; Cloud votes no (5)
- Area restaurants look for creative solutions to keep cash flow during closures (4)
- Michael Cloud says he's 'open to' sending checks to taxpayers (w/video) (3)
- First case of COVID-19 confirmed in DeWitt County (3)
- Victoria programs canceled as Trump discourages groups of more than 10 people (w/video) (3)
- Abbott's disaster declaration meaningless (2)
- Guest column: Local governments must be broken of their addiction to debt (2)
- Syndicated Column: The other virus to fear (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
Online Poll
Are you avoiding crowds of 10 or more?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.