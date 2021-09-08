Fred Matula, Jr.
VICTORIA — Fred Matula, Jr. went to be with the Lord September 3, 2021 at the age of 73. He was born January 8, 1948 in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Fred Matula, Sr. and Adele Matula.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 from 2:00 - 3:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Kathy Matula; sister Theresa Kinney; and brother Ronald Matula.
He is survived by his daughter Susanne (Greg) Brooks; sons Marcus (Holly) Matula and Will (Morgan) Matula; brother Thomas Matula; sister Annette Baker and his grandchildren Hunter Brooks, Cullen Brooks, Madison Matula, Lauren Matula, Kamryn Matula, Cooper Matula, Charlie Matula and Asher Matula.
Fred was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Faith Family Church. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed playing baseball, golf, and dominoes as well as playing music with his brothers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
