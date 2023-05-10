Freda D. Nelsson
CUERO — Freda D. Nelsson, 80, of Cuero passed away Monday, April 17, 2023. She was born January 10, 1943 in Woburn, MA to Fred and Leola Ireland Carpenter. She was a devoted wife to Karl Nelsson for sixty-one years, a devoted Mother and Daughter. She lived a life of service. She had a career of over thirty-five years with Weight Watchers in NH and VT as Regional Trainer and mentor until retiring. For several years while living in New Hampshire, Freda and her husband, Karl were involved in Worldwide Marriage Encounter, Kairos Prison Ministry and Boy Scouts USA. After relocating to Cuero in 2003, she was an active volunteer at CAMAL House and served as Executive Director. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cuero, most recently serving as Clerk of Session. She was also an advocate for several Cuero area Nursing Homes as an Ombudsman. Freda had a love of flowers and was a member of the DeWitt County Wildflower Association. She was a gifted crafter and painted countless eggs for fundraising. Although we are sad for our loss, we are joyful she is with her Savior. Freda was a wonderful, godly woman of great faith and showed the love of Jesus in all she did, to all she knew and met. Well done thy good and faithful servant.
She is survived by her loving husband of sixty-one years, Karl; daughter, Karla Gallagher (Bill) of Londonderry, NH; son, Craig Nelsson of Cuero; brother, Edward Carpenter of Rockport and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Bruce. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, 1:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church in Cuero. A celebration of life will begin at 2 pm with Pastor Stanley Larson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to C.A.M.A.L. House Food Pantry, P.O. Box 524, Cuero, TX 77954. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

