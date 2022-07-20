Freddie J. Gonzales
VICTORIA — Freddie Jasso Gonzales, 72 of Victoria, Texas passed peacefully July 11, 2022, with family at home. Family and friends will gather for visitation and sharing of memories on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 11:00AM-1:00PM with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 12:00PM and the Funeral Service to begin at 1:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy., in Victoria and interment to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Freddie was born on March 20th, 1950, to the late Mariana Martinez of Angleton, Tx and later adopted by Jose and Lupe Treviño of Marble Falls Tx. Freddie enjoyed fishing, playing pool, the Dallas Cowboys, and Wrestling but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He’s preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one grandchild. Desiree Nicole Gonzales. Freddie is survived by one brother, Ernest Sanchez of Victoria Texas; his five children, Margaret and Michelle Gonzales of Victoria, Tx, Fred (Lena) Gonzales of Placedo, Tx, Regina (Julian) Rodriguez of Bloomington, Tx, and Dana (Xavier) Martin of Victoria, Tx; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren. Freddie was so very much loved and will be deeply missed.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.