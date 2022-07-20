Freddie J. Gonzales
VICTORIA — Freddie Jasso Gonzales, 72 of Victoria, Texas passed peacefully July 11, 2022, with family at home. Family and friends will gather for visitation and sharing of memories on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 11:00AM-1:00PM with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 12:00PM and the Funeral Service to begin at 1:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy., in Victoria and interment to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Freddie was born on March 20th, 1950, to the late Mariana Martinez of Angleton, Tx and later adopted by Jose and Lupe Treviño of Marble Falls Tx. Freddie enjoyed fishing, playing pool, the Dallas Cowboys, and Wrestling but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He’s preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one grandchild. Desiree Nicole Gonzales. Freddie is survived by one brother, Ernest Sanchez of Victoria Texas; his five children, Margaret and Michelle Gonzales of Victoria, Tx, Fred (Lena) Gonzales of Placedo, Tx, Regina (Julian) Rodriguez of Bloomington, Tx, and Dana (Xavier) Martin of Victoria, Tx; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren. Freddie was so very much loved and will be deeply missed.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria County cuts funding for Pride event; county judge calls it 'drag show'
- Court documents shed light on Honduran woman found dead outside Victoria in 2018
- Blotter: 2 men arrested on suspicion of organized criminal activity, drug possession
- El Campo All-Stars ousted by Pearland
- DeWitt County loses over $300K to cyber scam
- Postal Service stamps honor mariachi music
- Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports
- 139 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Crossroads
- Our Lady of Sorrows, Santisima Trinidad to host 2022 Jamaica
- Victoria airport could host branch of Texas A&M Forest Service
Commented
- Under Oath (4)
- VISD ex-deputy superintendent's hiring: What we know and don't know (3)
- Jim Graff: Often our prayers aren’t answered because we ask with wrong motives (2)
- Victoria County appraisal district postpones property tax audit decision (2)
- Victoria County Republican party to decide treasurer replacement (1)
- Shepherd says search committee did 'due diligence' in hiring of deputy superintendent (1)
- A deadly San Antonio crime scene refutes the open border lie (1)
- Sean K. Kennedy (1)
- Guest column: What do you believe? (1)
- Earline Grizzle (1)
- Tommy Joe Gonzales (1)
- Victoria County commissioners to discuss search for animal control director (1)
- Richard Earl Chapa (1)
- Walter Hershel Medlin (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.