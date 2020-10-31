Freddie Ray Finch
MANOR — Freddie Ray Finch, age 75, of Manor, Texas passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Freddie was born May 2, 1945 to Edward Lee Finch, Sr. and Annie Rajnoch Finch.
He graduated from Gonzales High School in 1964. He then moved to Austin, Texas to attend Durham Business College.
He served in the U.S. Army for two years from July 13, 1966 to June 27, 1968.
Freddie married his love, Linda, on November 22, 1969 in Gonzales, Texas.
Freddie began working at an insurance company until he went into the Army. After being discharged, he worked for the Texas Highway Department. Shortly after their marriage, he began managing a ranch for two dentists in Elroy, Texas. Freddie then went to work for Preston Harvey Construction Company. He then decided to take the U.S. Postal Service test and was hired as a mail carrier in East Austin. Freddie retired from the U.S. Postal Service in early 2006. He also had his own company called Freddie’s Fence & Repair Service. He built many fences in and around the Austin area. He finally gave up the fence business in 2008.
Freddie loved to watch TV, especially sports, old western movies, and the older sitcoms. He loved to dance, and he and Linda danced all through their married life. He also loved to have a drink of Crown Royal.
He also volunteered at the Cristo Rey Catholic Church in Austin, Texas and would help get the food for the needy people in that area.
For 20 plus years, Freddie and Linda cooked extra food on Thanksgiving and Christmas and deliver to-go plates to the homebound individuals on his East Austin mail route. The individuals were always so thankful for the food. The individuals received a complete meal with dessert included.
Freddie is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Edward Lee Finch, Jr. and Larry Finch.
He is survived by his wife of 50 1/2 years, Linda; son, David Finch; daughter and son-in-law, Ken and Tamra Finch DuBose; four grandsons, Daveyon and Michajah Finch and Dakota and Brandon DuBose; and brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Nan Finch along with numerous other family members and friends.
Pallbearers are Jerry Haverda, Ralph Patlan, Jesse Guzman, Michael Finch, Lynn Lueduecke, Robert Garvel, and James Rajnoch. Honorary pallbearers are David Finch, Daveyon and Michajah Finch, Dakota and Brandon DuBose, Johnny Finch, Roger Tomas, Randall Tomas, and Ken DuBose.
A visitation will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm at Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home in Elgin, Texas. A second visitation will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 6:00pm, Seydler-Hill Funeral Home in Gonzales, Texas. Celebration of Mass Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church in Gonzales, Texas. Burial will follow in the St. James Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Austin Humane Society
124 W. Anderson Lane
Austin, TX 78752
VFW Post #4817
3302 Harwood Rd.
Gonzales, TX 78629
Gonzales Dog Adoptions, Inc.
P.O. Box 192
Gonzales, TX 78629
