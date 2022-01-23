Freddie Wayne Neisser
VICTORIA — Freddie Wayne Neisser, age 77 of Victoria passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. He was born June 11, 1944, in Victoria to the late Edwin Neisser and Martha Powitzky Neisser.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Neisser of Victoria, daughter, Janet (Steve) Slovacek of Victoria, and son, Woody Neisser of Roswell, NM. He is also survived by his grandchildren Justin Neisser and Bobby Colburn and great-grandchildren Julie Neisser.
Freddie was a soft-spoken man and a very hard-working person. He would do whatever the job was. He worked in the oilfield for a number of years and then when the oil field went bust, he went to work for the Victoria County sheriff’s department, and he retired in 2015. Servicing the jail in many ways and the community on his days off he would help his parents with things in the farm. He didn’t stop, he then painted many houses in Victoria. He loved his family. He had a kind, big heart and would help anyone in need.
A Memorial Prayer Service will begin Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 6pm with Bootie Pearson at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home with Military Honors. A Bonfire in his memory will be held at a later date.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
