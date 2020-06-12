FREDERICK ACKERMAN YOAKUM - Frederick Ackerman, 86, passed away April 29, 2020. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Warren Hornung officiating. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

