FREDERICK LEROY ADAMS EDNA - Frederick Leroy Adams passed into rest on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 68. He was born December 26, 1951 to the late T.L. and Betty Irene Hickman Adams in Corpus Chrisiti, TX. Frederick served his country honorably for 3 years in the U.S. Air Force where he attained the rank of SGT. Frederick is survived by his son Jeffery Dean Adams, his brothers Bobby and Johnny Mack, his sister Sonya Gaye Adams, and one grandchild Sydnie Adams. He is preceded in death by his parents. Services will be held at a later date. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

