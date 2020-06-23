FREDERICK JAMES NESLONEY JR. EDNA - Frederick James Nesloney, Jr., 42 , passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020. Due to the Covid-19, there will be a private family service Tuesday, June 23, 2020 followed by a public graveside service in Gussettville,Texas. Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152
