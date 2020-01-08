FREDERICK DC WASHINGTON JR. VICTORIA - Frederick "DC" Washington, Jr., of Victoria, was welcomed to the kingdom of Heaven on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born to Frederick Washington, Sr. and the late Wilma Haley, Aug. 6, 1963, in Houston. He was survived by his children, Jacob and Jozelyn Washington; father, Frederick Washington, Sr; brother, Luther Smith; sisters, Michelle Smith and Tatiana Washington. He is preceded in death by his mother Wilma Haley and sister Carliss Haley. Frederick's greatest accomplishment and pride were his children. He loved cooking and entertaining family and friends. Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Friday Jan. 10th at Clay and Clay Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at New Loyalty Baptist Church in Houston.
