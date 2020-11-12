Friench S. Tarkington Jr.
VICTORIA — Friench Simpson Tarkington Jr., 88, of Victoria, TX, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at home with his loving wife, Martha Tarkington. He was born September 2, 1932, to Friench and Willy Virginia Tarkington in Victoria.
Friench and Martha began their history together in 2nd grade at Brownson school. Friench went to Schreiner in Kerrville, TX to finish his high school education - Martha graduated from Patti Welder and then finished her associate degree from Sullins College in Bristol, VA while Friench became a Longhorn attending the University of Texas. During their junior year, they found themselves back together at the University of Texas and shortly after were married in March 1952.
After getting his BBA in Cotton Merchandising, he became a lieutenant in the US Marine Corp and was sent to his duty station in Hawaii. Martha and their baby girl were excited to also be able to go and they lived there for 1 1/2 years. Finally, his enlistment time was complete and they moved back to Victoria where he was a partner in the family’s cotton marketing business for over twelve years.
In 1967, Friench’s next occupation moved his wife and their two girls to San Antonio where he was
Vice-President in the stock brokerage firm - Rotan Mosle. During this time Friench read an article about growing grapes in Texas and for their first planting they put in a dozen plants down at the Victoria “farm”. In 1985, when Victoria Bank and Trust asked Friench to consider managing their Trust investments, he willingly said, yes, and the family moved home to Victoria. He later became Senior
Vice-President and Trust Investment Officer.
Both rejoiced when Friench was able to retire in 1994 from the bank and they could devote more time to their hobby of growing grapes and making wine and jelly. Since then, their little hobby became 400 plants which filled their time with plenty to do. They became known as one of the early Texas irrigated vineyards and were active in the San Antonio Regional Wine Guild. They even cooperated with the University of Arkansas and Texas A&M to bring an Arkansas hybrid into Texas Super Star status. And, they were asked to name the vine so they honored their home town by naming it Victoria Red.
Friench also loved his church and showed it by serving as an Elder. He frequently volunteered for work projects and mission outreach. Many a time he could be found helping to keep the church facilities in shape and preparing salads and desserts for Christ Kitchen. Because he had a sharp mind for finances, he was asked to serve on many Presbyterian foundation boards over the years.
Friench is survived by his wife of 68 years, Martha Tarkington; daughter, Ginny Itz (John Guillot); two grandchildren, Michael (Bianca) Cabrera and Taylor (David) Holland along with four great grandchildren, Cassidy Cabrera, Michael Cabrera, Jr., Cesar Samaniego, and Hayden Holland. He is preceded in death by their daughter, Willy Martha Tarkington.
A small private memorial service will be held for family members. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The First Presbyterian Church of Victoria.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
