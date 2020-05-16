FRITZ HARSDORFF NEW ORLEANS, LA - Fritz Harsdorff, retired associate editor for The Times-Picayune in New Orleans, died at his home at Algiers Point Monday of heart failure. The Refugio County, Texas, native was 94. Before joining The Times-Picayune, Fritz was a reporter for The Kingsville-Bishop Record News and The Corpus Christi Caller-Times. He went to work for The Times-Picayune in 1954. In 1960 he was named city editor and became associate editor in 1973, a position he held until his retirement in 1989. He occasionally told stories about the people he interviewed, including one young senator from Massachusetts, John F. Kennedy, who was visiting the city. He told a co-worker, "That man's going to be president." Over the years he got to know many politicians and New Orleans celebrities, including the infamous Gov. Earl Long who telephoned Fritz whenever he got the whim, but he never called him "Fritz." It was always "Wilson" followed by an always humorous surname. Fritz served in the US Navy during World War II, and was aboard the USS Phoenix during the epic Battle of Leyte Gulf. He recalled the fearful realization there was a chance he would never see home again. But he did make it back, and following the war a friend encouraged him to get a college education and drove him to what was then Texas A&I University in Kingsville. Fritz joked later he majored in journalism because "it had the shortest registration line." Just weeks before graduating in 1949, he discovered he wasn't going to get a diploma without first taking a high school graduate equivalency exam. A year later Fritz wrote a story about changes that had taken place within the Navy after the war. This wasn't well received by a Navy chief who told Fritz he was going to make sure that he experienced those changes first hand! Soon afterward Fritz was called back into active duty. He returned to The Caller in 1951. Wilson Frederick "Fritz" Harsdorff was born July 3, 1925 In Woodsboro, the son of David C. and Maggie McKenzie Harsdorff. He was proud to be descended from early Texas settlers, among them Peter Bluntzer, a colonizer who brought many settlers from France's Alsace region. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark, his parents, and siblings David M. Harsdorff, Homer W. Harsdorff, Furman D. Harsdorff, Glenn R. Harsdorff and Laverne Harsdorff Bland. He is survived by his wife, Jo Harsdorff of New Orleans; a son, Joseph Harsdorff of New Orleans; a daughter, Lori Lorio of Metairie; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date with Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

