Fritz Landgrebe
VICTORIA — Fritz Landgrebe entered into rest on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the age of 80. He was born July 9, 1941 in Goliad County to the late Henry Willie Landgrebe and Elsie Dentler Landgrebe.
He leaves behind to mourn his son Brent Landgrebe; daughter Colette Landgrebe; and brother Werner Landgrebe.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Emilie Baker and wife, Saundra Landgrebe.
Serving as pallbearers are Brent Landgrebe, Carl Critendon, Brandon Critendon, Chad Critendon, Werner Landgrebe, and Joe Ben Rouse.
Graveside services will be Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 10:30 a.m officiated by Pastor Laura Alvarez. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net
