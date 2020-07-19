GABRIEL GABE RODRIGUEZ CHAPA SR. VICTORIA - Gabriel "Gabe" Rodriguez Chapa, Sr., 73, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed peacefully at his home in Victoria, Texas the morning of July 12, 2020 with his family by his side. Born May 25, 1947 in Alice, Texas to the late Preciliano and Felicita Chapa, he graduated from William Adams High School in 1966 lettering in football, baseball and track. After marrying his high school sweetheart, Sylvia Herrera, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps after graduation. Gabriel achieved the rank of Sergeant as a member of the 1st Marine Division and was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained in combat while serving in the Vietnam War. Upon completion of his military service, he moved to Victoria where he began his career as a mechanic with Southland Drilling Company, affectionately known by his co-workers as "Charlie Tuna". Gabe had many passions in his life, but one that he held most dear was his love for baseball. He was a lifelong fan of the Houston Astros. He followed that passion by becoming an umpire and officiated games with the Babe Ruth League, USBA, TASO, High School Baseball, College, and Semi-Pro. He shared this passion with his son, and they even umpired some games together. He is survived by the love of his life of 54 ½ years, Sylvia, their three children; Gabriel Chapa, Jr. (Cheryl) of Orange, CA, Carol Cuellar (Luis) of Austin, TX, and Suzanne Walls (Philip) of San Antonio, TX, two brothers: Carlos Chapa (Helen) of San Antonio, TX, and Raul Chapa (Rhonda) of Victoria, TX and sister-in-law Georgia Chapa of Killeen, TX. Gabe was blessed with ten grandchildren; James Nelson, Aneysa Moreno, Alyssa Chapa, Bianca Smiley, Darcie Moreno, Chelsea Soto, Christopher Chapa, Avery Walls, Gavin Soto and Lorelei Chapa, as well as two great-grandchildren; Harlyn and Colston Smiley; and two fur babies; Bailey Chapa and Bruno Chapa. He is preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Ramon. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
