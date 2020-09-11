Gabriel Xavier Perez
CUERO — Gabriel Xavier Perez, 21, of Cuero, died Sunday, September 6th, 2020 after a tragic car accident in Victoria. Family and friends will gather for visitation and rosary, Sunday, September 13th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria from 6:00PM to 8:00PM with rosary to be prayed at 7:00PM. Mass will be at 1:00PM, Monday, September 14th at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River in Victoria. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria.
Gabriel was born October 2, 1998 in Victoria to Ernest Perez, Jr. and Priscilla Lynn Fernandez. He excelled in his classes at Cuero High School, graduating with honors and distinction in 2017. He was dearly loved by all his teachers. Gabriel was studying Computer Science at Victoria College and had aspirations of working in the Computer Technology industry someday. Gabriel was very outgoing and would go out of his way to help anyone in need. His big smile would brighten any room along with his sweet loving nature. Along with being a computer wiz, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Gabriel will be deeply missed. Gabriel was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ernest Perez, Sr. and his great grandparents.
Gabriel leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Priscilla Fernandez; his father, Ernest Perez, Jr.; brother, Sergio F. Perez; one niece, Sophia Rose Perez; maternal grandmother, Alma Chavez; paternal grandmother, Mary Jane Perez; his great-grandparents; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.
Thoughts and memories of Gabriel may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I am voting for in November (30)
- Letter: Will we stand together? (14)
- Car splashes into Victoria pool after 2-vehicle crash, driver flees (3)
- Letter: Mail-in ballots are vulnerable to voter fraud and rejection (3)
- Yes,he said that (3)
- Letter: Examining the 10 planks of socialism (2)
- As pandemic wears on, Victoria turns to outdoor adventures (2)
- Hotel tax money will help bring visitors to nonprofit museum, city of Victoria (2)
- Victoria mayor: Pandemic 'will not defeat or deter us' (2)
- Inpatient psychiatric unit would fill critical gap in local needs (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.