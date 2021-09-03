Gail Lampley
Gail Lampley
YOAKUM — Gladiola “Gail” Lampley, 89, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021. She was born November 18, 1931 in Brenham to the late Carl and Ella (Schwartz) Brockermeyer.
She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and was a bookkeeper, having retired from Sears & Roebuck Co. after 18 years of service.
Survivors are her sister, Ruth Hengst and husband Max of Tomball; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband James O Lampley; brothers, Smitty Brockermeyer and Fred Brockermeyer.
Funeral Service 11 a.m., Friday, September 3, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Rev. Alsen Wenzel officiating and Burial at 1:30 p.m. at Salem Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

