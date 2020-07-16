GAIL ANN RYON VICTORIA - Gail Ann Ryon, 60 of Victoria passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born on June 5, 1959 in Victoria, TX to Carlos L. and Evelyn Hopson Williams. Gail was a data processor for DeTar Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Mark Ryon of Victoria; sons, Joshua (Amanda) Holt of Pflugerville, David (Macy) Ryon of Victoria; step-daughter, Amanda (John) Phillips of McKinney; brother, Gene (Tammy) Williams of Harker Heights and nine grandchildren. Gail was preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Life for Gail Ann will be 2 pm Saturday, July 18, 2020 at John Wesley United Methodist Church with Pastor Carl Westbrook officiating. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
