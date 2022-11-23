Garlan R. Hoff
GOLIAD — Garlan Ray Hoff passed away from this world and went on to his eternal home in heaven on November 20, 2022. Born July 19, 1935, Garlan lived his entire life on the family ranch in northern Goliad County, the fourth generation to do so. He and his father operated H&H Cattle Company, a family cattle feeding business and cow/calf operation. He loved everything about ranch life and cherished spending time in the pasture with his cows up until his last few days on this earth. More than anything else in this world he loved his wife and family most.
In his youth and well into his young adulthood, he became an accomplished roper and traveled the west on the RCA rodeo circuit, which later became the PRCA rodeo circuit as a successful calf roper and team roper. He loved attending the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and for the last few years watched rodeo on television every night. He was honored to have been selected to help lead the first and only Longhorn Cattle Drive around the Goliad Courthouse square in 1976, which later became known as the “Longhorn Stampede.”
Garlan grew up on horseback around the ranch. He followed his passion by raising and showing quarter horses. Garlan became a quarter horse trainer, owner and breeder and was a well-known figure at La Bahia Downs. He loved the excitement of the track and took great joy in stepping into the winner’s circle with his friends and family. He was honored to become a Lifetime Member of the American Quarter Horse Association and served as a Racing Steward in Texas.
An accomplished outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting deer and getting away with his cousins and friends to hunt in west Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming and Canada. He loved bringing home the big elk; but he loved getting together with family to make elk and deer sausage even more. He also enjoyed freshwater and saltwater fishing and he was well known for throwing the best fish fry you could ever attend.
Garlan was a 1953 graduate of Goliad High School where he played football and baseball. He attended Texas Lutheran College where he played baseball. After college, he served in the National Guard. His love of sports continued throughout his life. He learned to play golf and thoroughly enjoyed getting together with his friends to play a round every week at Goliad Golf Club where he served as President. Even though he didn’t have any sons, he volunteered as a flax league baseball coach where he mentored many young men. He loved coaching and cheering on his daughters at their many volleyball and basketball games.
Garlan was a devoted husband until his final breath and a proud father, grandfather and great grandfather. Garlan Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Roland W. and Elorine (Diebel) Hoff. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Sandra Kaye (Leftrick) Hoff and four daughters, Jennifer Johnson (Timm), Leslie Crews (Jack), LeAnne Dohmann (Michael), and Mary Claire Bradshaw (Glenn). He leaves behind nine grandchildren, Breanne Hoff, Hannah Gohmert (Brent), Austin Speed (Haylie), Emily McGee (Trenton), Jessee Hall, Carson Dohmann, Jillian Dohmann, Haley Hall, and Sam Crews; and five great grandchildren, Waylon, Clancy and Amos Gohmert, Weston Speed, and Maren McGee. Garlan’s cousins Craig Hoff, Lyle Hoff, Shawn Hoff, and grandsons Austin Speed, Carson Dohmann and Sam Crews will serve as pall bearers.
Garlan Ray Hoff was baptized, confirmed and a lifelong member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and also served on the church council following a deeply rooted family history. His parents, grandparents, and great grandparents on both sides of his family were active in the parish from the beginning.
Visitation is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. and services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ander, Texas. Donations can be made in Garlan’s honor to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 1545 FM 1961, Goliad, TX 77963, or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Grace Funeral Home Goliad. www.gracefuneralhome.net
