Garland Randel Preiss
VICTORIA — Garland Randel Preiss, lovingly known to all as “Randy”, gained his angel wings on October 20th, 2022 at the age of 60. He was born in Victoria, TX to the late Garland Preiss and late Sherrill Fossati Mundy. He was a 1981 graduate of Goliad High School. Randy and Traci married in 2001, and in 2004 welcomed their only child Braden Preiss. Randy was self employed as a mechanic and raised cattle. He had a passion for cooking and made the very best steaks, brisket and pies to name a few. He was a kind hearted man with a strong love for animals. Friends were always welcomed to come over and discuss life over a cold one. Randy is preceded in death by his parents, his step father John Mundy, paternal and maternal grandparents and his aunt Jean. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife and son, his sister Mary Preiss Lee (Todd) and their children Christopher and Michael (Erin)Lee, brother Scott Preiss (Trish), sister’s in law Barbie Lewis, Suzie Howard (Richard), and other loving family members, many special life long friends and his fur babies Molly and Charlie.
Celebration of Randy’s life will be held at a later date.
