Gary Anthony Staff
GANADO — Gary Anthony Staff, 62, of Ganado passed away with his family by his side, on Monday, November 2, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Ganado, Texas on January 18, 1958 to the late Daniel and Betty Joyce Kollaja Staff. Gary was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and amazing friend. Gary lived his whole life in Ganado, Texas, he attended Assumption Catholic School through the 8th grade and graduated from Ganado ISD in 1976. He attended WCJC and graduated in 1978 with an associate degree. After 26 years of service, he retired in March on 2019 from Formosa Hydrocarbons.
Gary is survived by his wife, Laurie Witzel Staff of Ganado, son, Dustin (Taylar) Staff of San Antonio, daughter, Ashley (Shelby) Reed of Bryan, sister Carole (Joe) Stolle of Wharton, brothers, Dale (Betty Jo) Staff of Ganado and Darrell (Jo Beth) Staff of Port O’Connor and numerous nieces and nephews. Last but not least his granddogs Abby and Jade. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, father-in-law, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Gary never met a stranger. It was always said Gary could have a conversation with a tree and the tree would answer him back. He loved fishing, gambling, cooking and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 5th at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 108 6th Street, Ganado, TX 77962, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 1:30 pm, followed by burial at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Andel, Clint Bacak, Clark Charbula, Pat Petrash, Joe Stolle and Greg Witzel. Honorary Pallbearers will be Aaron Supak and Formosa Hydrocarbons Co-Workers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Avenue, Victoria, Texas 77901.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
